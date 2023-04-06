HPSSC ex-Secretary sent to six-day police remand

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 5

A district court here today sent Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the now dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), to six-day police remand till April 10.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department had arrested him yesterday in connection with a paper leak case.

SP (Vigilance) Rahul Nath said the court had sent the former HPSSC Secretary to six-day police remand and he would be again produced in the court on April 10.

The state government had dissolved the HPSSC after a team of the Vigilance Department led by Additional SP Renu Sharma exposed a paper leak case on December 23 last year.

The SIT had arrested 16 persons in connection with the paper leak case. Six of them are still in police custody while others have been granted bail by courts.

The SIT is investigating various tests conducted for different posts under 22 post codes.