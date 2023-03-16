HPSSC ex-secy grilled in paper leak case

Hamirpur, March 15
The special investigation team (SIT) of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today grilled former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in the paper leak case.
He was reportedly questioned in relation to the two FIRs filed by the SIT regarding the JOA (IT) paper leak case and the Junior Engineer selection process held last year.
Sources said that the SIT suspected that 18 tests conducted by the commission had one or the other anomaly. It had registered an FIR in the drawing master exam case. The suspect had moved the Himachal High Court for interim bail but was rejected.
GK Shivakumar, DIG who is heading the SIT, said that they had sought permission from the government to file an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Every selection process of the HPSSC was being probed and the guilty would not go scot-free, he added.
The SIT has arrested eight persons so far. Those in custody include one woman officer posted as senior assistant in the HPSSC.
