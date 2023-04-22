HPSSC ex-secy's judicial custody extended till May 4

Hamirpur, April 21
The district court today extended the judicial custody of former secretary of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) till May 4.
It has been learnt that the former HPSSC secretary had applied for bail at the district court, but the hearing of the plea was extended to April 29 today.
