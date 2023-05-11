HPSSC former Secy gets bail

Hamirpur, May 10
A district court today granted conditional bail to Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC). He was released on a personal surety of Rs 75,000.
A special investigation team (SIT) of the state Vigilance Department had arrested Kanwar on April 3 in the paper leak case.
