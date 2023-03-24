HPSSC gates opened after a month

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, March 23
The gates of the now dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) were opened after 30 days by Anupam Thakur, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), in the presence of Subhash Thakur, Special Magistrate appointed by the government, here today. Anupam is the Registrar of HP Technical University in Hamirpur.
The campus and the building of the commission
were locked on February 21 after the state government disbanded it following a paper leak case.
A Vigilance Bureau team headed by Additional SP Renu Sharma had exposed the paper leak scam on December 23, 2022. Later, the government had constituted a SIT to probe into the working of the commission. As many as 18 competition examinations conducted by the commission in the recent past are under the scrutiny of the SIT.
The SIT had requested the authorities concerned for the records of the HPSSC to speed up investigation in the paper leak case but the OSD was unable to provide any information or record since the building of the commission was kept under tight security.
The OSD said that the HPSSC building was opened on the government’s instructions. He added that the Special Magistrate appointed by the government would remain present to monitor the record taking process.
He said the records would be provided to the SIT on demand. HPSSC employees, who were duly authorised to enter the building, would procure the records, he added.
