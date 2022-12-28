HPSSC paper leak accused quizzed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 27

The special investigation (SIT) team interrogated all accused in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak scam, here today.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested six persons in the alleged JOA (IT) paper leak case of the HPSSC.

ADGP, who is also heading the bureau, Satwant Atwal visited the HPSSC office and monitored the investigation process. She directed the SIT that no aspect should be left untouched to bring the guilty to book.

It has been learnt that the SIT will try to seek the custody of accused for longer duration as the police remand granted earlier will complete tomorrow.

The functioning of the HPSSC has been suspended at the moment. A few candidates who came to submit their documents at the HPSSC office today were not attended and advised to wait till further orders.

ASP Renu Sharma said the SIT had started the probe into the HPSSC paper leak case. She said the possibility of arresting more people in the case could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, ADC Jitender Sanjta today took charge of the HPSSC as the Officer on Special Duty. He said the working of the HPSSC was suspended till further orders.