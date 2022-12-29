HPSSC paper leak main accused sent to police remand till December 31

Hamirpur, December 28
There is no relief for six accused of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) as a district court has again handed them over to the Special Investigation Team.
Two main accused — a woman officer of the HPSSC and a tout — have been sent in police remand till December 31, while four of them are on judical remand till January 10, 2023. Earlier on December 24, they were sent to four-day police remand.
It is learnt that the SIT had claimed to have got more information pertaining to the paper leak case and had appealed for the extension of police remand of all accused. The SIT is probing other aspects of the case and has taken more documents and digital record in custody like computers and laptops of other officers of the board.
The state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested these six persons for allegedly leaking the question paper of the JOA(IT) exam scheduled to be held on December 25.
These accused include a woman posted as senior office assistant in secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her son, a tout, a domestic worker of woman officer and two candidates, who allegedly purchased the question paper of JOA (IT) test. Meanwhile, the state government had constituted a SIT to investigate the matter.
Renu Sharma, ASP, state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, said the court had given police remand for two accused till December 31 and judicial remand for four accused till January 10.
SIT probing other aspects
