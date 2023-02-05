HPSSC staff resent delay in payment of salary

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 4

Employees of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSCC) have resented the delay in the payment of salaries for January.

Savita Guleria, senior vice-president of HPSSC Employees Association, said that employees work day and night for the commission but were not being given salaries on time. She added that 35 out of 100 sanctioned posts in the HPSSC were vacant and still exams were conducted on time with the help of employees.

The working of the commission was suspended following paper leak in December last year. The Vigilance Bureau had arrested a woman employee of the commission along with her two sons, a mediator and a paper buyer and investigation in the case was in progress.

Joginder Singh, general secretary of the association, said that the commission was facing a shortage of staff and selection exams were being conducted with the help of the existing employee strength. He added that at times employees had to work late hours to meet the deadline but still they were not getting salaries on time.

He said that the association had urged the government to appoint an IAS officer as the head of the commission. He added that due to paper leak by an employee of the commission, all employees were suffering.

He said the government should ensure that innocent employees did not face harassment and were paid timely salaries, promotions and retirement benefits.