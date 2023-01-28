HPSSC staff seek payment of salaries

Hamirpur, January 27
Employees of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Friday demanded immediate release of their salaries.
The HP State Staff Selection Commission Employee Sangh asked the government authorities to ensure that the commission starts functioning after the completion of investigation in the paper leak case.
The state government had suspended the functioning of the commission after an HPSSC employee along with five others was arrested for leaking the question paper of the junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam. A spokesman for the employee sangh said that a Drawing and Disbursement Officer (DDO) should be appointed in the commission and it should be made functional again.
He said that some employees were due to retire in coming months and many others were awaiting promotion pending due to the investigation. The Vigilance Bureau had arrested eight persons, including a senior assistant of the HPSSC and her two sons, a tout Sanjeev and his brother in connection with the case.
