HPSSC staff shocked over commission’s dissolution

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 21

Employees of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here were shocked today after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla announced its dissolution.

The government had suspended the working of the commission on December 26, 2022, following a paper leak case. A woman employee of the commission, her two sons and a tout are in police custody in the case.

Meanwhile, the employees were confused after hearing the news that the commission had been disbanded. “The government has punished innocent employees of the commission. It has been learnt that the government will ask the employees for their choices of departments they want to be transferred to. All employees of the commission will be in the surplus pool and they will lose their seniority if they are posted in other departments,” said an employee.

Sanjay Thakur, Chairman of the commission, said that it was a government decision and everyone had to accept it. He added that he was waiting for the official communication from the government.