HPSSC staff to get salaries soon

Hamirpur, March 6
Employees of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission would soon get their due salaries and other pending bill as the officer on special duty has initiated the process in this regard. The HPSSC was dissolved following a paper leak scam. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested eight accused in the scam that was unearthed in December last year.
Meanwhile, the government had placed all employees of the defunct commission in surplus pool and are waiting for the next postings. Aupam Thakur, OSD of the commission, said he had sought directions from the government and is waiting for them. He said all dues to the employees would be released in phased manner.
