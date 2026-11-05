HPTDC pensioners seek release of pending dues, higher family pension

The association presented its annual income and expenditure statements, the audited accounts for 2025-26 and details of its activities during the year. Members approved the accounts unanimously through a voice vote. Members were also briefed on the association’s ongoing activities and the status of various cases pending in courts.

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Several issues concerning retired employees were discussed in detail. Some were resolved on the spot, while the association assured members that action would be taken at the earliest on the remaining matters.

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The meeting unanimously adopted five demands to be taken up with the HPTDC management, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the state government.

The first is the one-time release of all pending dues of retired employees, including arrears from revised pay scales effective from January 1, 2016, interim relief (IR), dearness allowance (DA), leave encashment and gratuity. According to the association, these payments have been pending for the past 8 to 10 years despite court orders, causing serious financial hardship. It urged the corporation to release all outstanding dues without further delay.

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The second demand is for concessional accommodation and food at HPTDC hotels for retired employees. The association said pensioners should get the same concessions as serving employees while travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh or other destinations in Himachal for personal or official work. It said a decision in this regard had been pending with the corporation’s chairman and managing director for a long time and sought its early implementation.

The third demand is for restoration of the higher-rate family pension for dependants of deceased HPTDC employees. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment of October 4, 2016, the association said the EPFO had initially provided enhanced family pension to eligible families instead of the minimum pension, but reduced it to the minimum in 2018. A contempt petition was then filed against the EPFO and the Supreme Court again ruled in favour of the employees on November 4, 2022. Despite these directions, the association said, the higher-rate family pension has reportedly not been restored. It urged the EPFO to implement the court’s orders immediately and release the pending arrears.

The fourth demand is for special one-time financial assistance from the state government to the HPTDC. The association said that if the corporation’s finances were too weak to clear its liabilities, the government should step in so that the legal and financial dues of retired employees, including pending salaries and allowances, leave encashment and gratuity, could be settled within a fixed timeframe.

The fifth demand is for implementation of the Corporate Sector Pension Notification, 1999, to cover all eligible retired employees left out of its ambit. The association expressed concern that the pension several pensioners now receive under the EPFO is extremely low and insufficient to meet basic needs, particularly healthcare costs, amid rising inflation. It urged the government to extend the corporate sector pension benefits to all eligible employees.