HPTDC to build Rs 43-cr hotel at Nadaun to promote tourism

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 23

Nadaun will emerge as a new tourist destination and the HP Tourism Corporation is constructing a five star hotel at a cost of Rs 43 crore. RS Bali, Chairman, HPTDC, said this at the closing ceremony of a youth festival at Nadaun, near here, today.

Bali said that the Chief Minister had proposed to develop all facilities here to bring Nadaun on the tourism map. He said a rafting championship was organised in the Beas at Nadaun and the government proposed to develop a water sports centre at Nadaun.

He said participation in youth festivals helped in building self-confidence and extracurricular activities aided personality development.

