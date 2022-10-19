HPTDC to run canteen at IGMC

Shimla, October 18
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indira Gandhi and Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) for running a canteen on the premises of the hospital. “We will look to provide healthy and hygienic food at the minimum possible rates in the canteen,” said HPTDC deputy general manager Anil Taneja.
Normally, the IGMC invites tenders for running a canteen on its premises. This time, however, the IGMC decided not to invite tenders and hand over the canteen to the HPTDC. “It was decided in the governing council meeting to hand over the canteen to the HPTDC instead of getting into a tedious tendering process,” said IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj.
“The major reason behind the decision was to ensure healthy and hygienic food to the patients as well as the staff,” he said.
He further said that offering the canteen to private individuals threw up several issues. “Once the private individual gets in, he doesn’t vacate the property even after the contact period is over. It is better if the government property stays with the government,” he said.
The IGMC hopes the HPTDC would start running the canteen in a month or so. “The canteen needs some repairs. The work is on and we expect it will be completed in a month or so. Once the work is over, we will immediately hand it over HPTDC,” he said.
As for the rates at the canteen, Dr Janak Raj said it was for the HPTDC to fix the rates. “We are a commercial organisation, so we have to keep the canteen profitable. However, considering that it will be run in a hospital, the minimum possible rates would be charged. We will however ensure a healthy and hygienic food to our customers,” said Taneja.
— Dr Janak Raj, medical superintendent
