HPU bags second spot at national debate competition

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, secured the second position in the national debate competition held at Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (IAPPD) in New Delhi. The two-day competition featured participants from around 21 states.

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HPU was represented by Robin Thakur and Radhika Sharma, who were accompanied by team incharge Dr Madan Jhalta. The university also won a cash prize of Rs 60,000 for securing the second position in the competition.

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Congratulating the participants, Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the win was a significant achievement which had brought pride to the university.