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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU bags second spot at national debate competition

HPU bags second spot at national debate competition

The university also won a cash prize of Rs 60,000 for securing the second position in the competition

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:34 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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VC Prof Mahavir Singh congratulates the participants who secured the second position in a national debate competition.
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, secured the second position in the national debate competition held at Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (IAPPD) in New Delhi. The two-day competition featured participants from around 21 states.

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HPU was represented by Robin Thakur and Radhika Sharma, who were accompanied by team incharge Dr Madan Jhalta. The university also won a cash prize of Rs 60,000 for securing the second position in the competition.

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Congratulating the participants, Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the win was a significant achievement which had brought pride to the university.

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