HPU cancels exams of 36 students for cheating

Taking stern action against students found cheating during examinations held in April 2026, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has cancelled the exams of 36 students and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on each of them.

Of the 36 students, 21 are from Government Degree College, Paonta Sahib, in Sirmaur district; five from Wazir Ram Singh Government Post Graduate College, Dehri, in Kangra; four from Government College, Una; two each from Government College, Bangana, and Government College, Amb, both in Una; and one each from Government Degree College, Renukaji, in Sirmaur, and MCM DAV College, Kangra.

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Around 20 of the students had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination, five for Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), four for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and three for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). One student each had appeared for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BA LLB, Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Arts (MA).

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An official notification in this regard was issued on Monday by Prof Shyam Lal Kaushal, Controller of Examinations, HPU.

As per the notification, the decision followed approval by the Examination Discipline Committee (EDC) of the university. During its meetings held on September 3 and 4, the EDC considered the charges of using unfair means during examinations.

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The Controller of Examinations said the students were caught cheating during undergraduate examinations and were subsequently called upon to explain their conduct.

“The students were called by the committee and a clarification was sought from them. The action came after the students were not able to give a satisfactory answer. Following this, the committee decided to cancel the examination in which they were caught cheating. These students will now have to appear in the examination again,” he said.