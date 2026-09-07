DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU cancels exams of 36 students for cheating

HPU cancels exams of 36 students for cheating

University imposes Rs 500 fine on students caught using unfair means during April examinations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:48 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh University. File
Advertisement

Taking stern action against students found cheating during examinations held in April 2026, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has cancelled the exams of 36 students and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on each of them.

Of the 36 students, 21 are from Government Degree College, Paonta Sahib, in Sirmaur district; five from Wazir Ram Singh Government Post Graduate College, Dehri, in Kangra; four from Government College, Una; two each from Government College, Bangana, and Government College, Amb, both in Una; and one each from Government Degree College, Renukaji, in Sirmaur, and MCM DAV College, Kangra.

Advertisement

Around 20 of the students had appeared for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination, five for Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), four for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and three for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). One student each had appeared for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BA LLB, Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Arts (MA).

Advertisement

An official notification in this regard was issued on Monday by Prof Shyam Lal Kaushal, Controller of Examinations, HPU.

As per the notification, the decision followed approval by the Examination Discipline Committee (EDC) of the university. During its meetings held on September 3 and 4, the EDC considered the charges of using unfair means during examinations.

Advertisement

The Controller of Examinations said the students were caught cheating during undergraduate examinations and were subsequently called upon to explain their conduct.

“The students were called by the committee and a clarification was sought from them. The action came after the students were not able to give a satisfactory answer. Following this, the committee decided to cancel the examination in which they were caught cheating. These students will now have to appear in the examination again,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts