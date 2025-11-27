DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU, Delhi institute partnership aims to boost research, innovation

HPU, Delhi institute partnership aims to boost research, innovation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:01 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
#HPU Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh, along with other university officials, at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Services (INMAS), DRDO, in New Delhi.
A high-level delegation from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh, visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO, Timarpur, New Delhi, to explore avenues for collaborative research.

The delegation held extensive discussions with the INMAS-DRDO team, headed by Director Dr Sudheer Chandna, and toured several state-of-the-art laboratories. The dialogue centred on building partnerships in interdisciplinary research, academic exchange and technology-led innovation.

Dr Chandna, along with senior scientists Dr Himanshu Ojha (Head, CBRN), Dr Rajeev Goel (Scientist-F), Dr Kailash Manda (Scientist-G) and Dr Neeraj (Scientist-E), welcomed the team and underscored the need to strengthen cooperation in nuclear medicine, radiobiology, biomedical technologies and advanced disaster-response systems.

The HPU team visited key INMAS facilities, including premier centres for thyroid research, radiotherapy, radiodiagnosis and advanced nuclear medicine services. Impressed by the cutting-edge infrastructure, Prof Singh emphasised that a structured collaboration between HPU and INMAS could boost patient-care research, enhance student training and support defence-oriented healthcare initiatives.

The delegation comprised Prof Hari Mohan (Dean, CDC), Prof NS Negi (Director, R&D), Dr Sandeep Chauhan (Chairman, Department of Chemistry & Nodal Officer), Dr Ramesh Thakur (Director, IQAC & Associate Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology), Dr Manish Kumar (Deputy Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology), Dr Rajesh Jaryal (Assistant Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology) and Dr Ravi Kant Bhatia (Department of Biotechnology).

