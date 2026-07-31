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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU develops satellite-based model to predict cloudburst flash floods with 95% accuracy

HPU develops satellite-based model to predict cloudburst flash floods with 95% accuracy

Framework validated using the 2025 Thunag disaster could strengthen early-warning systems, evacuation planning and disaster preparedness across the Himalayan region

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:24 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has developed a satellite-driven hydrodynamic modelling framework to assess and reduce the impact of cloudburst-induced flash floods in the Himalayan region, achieving an accuracy of over 95 per cent.

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The research was led by Dr Mahesh Sharma, Deputy Director of the Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (HIM-DR³) at HPU, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Delhi and Imperial College London, UK.

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The study is significant as it offers a scientifically validated approach to understanding, anticipating and mitigating the impacts of cloudbursts and the flash floods they trigger.

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The findings are particularly relevant for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the wider Himalayan region, where short-duration, high-intensity cloudbursts have increasingly led to devastating flash floods.

The research, titled “Assessment of 2025 Cloudburst-Induced Flash Flooding in Thunag Village, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh”, was validated by reconstructing the flash flood triggered by the 2025 cloudburst in Thunag village of Mandi district during the monsoon.

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“The model achieved 95.34 per cent validation accuracy against official government damage records, demonstrating its capability to identify severely affected areas, assess infrastructure exposure and estimate direct economic losses in data-scarce mountainous catchments,” said Dr Sharma.

The study integrated NASA satellite rainfall data, high-resolution terrain information, field investigations, official damage records and two-dimensional HEC-RAS hydrodynamic modelling to simulate flood inundation pathways, water depth, flow velocity and building-level impacts.

According to the researchers, when integrated with real-time rainfall observations, weather forecasts and scientifically defined warning thresholds, the model can strengthen early-warning systems by identifying likely inundation zones, vulnerable settlements and critical infrastructure at risk.

It can also assist governments and disaster management authorities in evacuation planning, emergency preparedness, flood hazard mapping, infrastructure protection and long-term resilience planning.

The research has been published in the internationally reputed Q1 journal Geomatics, Natural Hazards and Risk, published by Taylor & Francis, UK, which has an impact factor of 5.

Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of HPU, said the research reflects the university’s growing research capabilities and its commitment to developing practical scientific solutions for reducing disaster risks associated with cloudbursts and flash floods in the Himalayan region.

“Cloudbursts have emerged as a major challenge for Himalayan states and research can play a crucial role in strengthening early-warning support and disaster preparedness,” he said.

Dr Mahesh Sharma completed his postdoctoral research at the University of California, Davis, USA, and leads research on disaster risk reduction and resilience with a special focus on the Himalayan region. He has also served as an expert member on several committees, including Post-Disaster Needs Assessment exercises, representing the National Disaster Management Authority in multiple states.

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