HPU extends last date of UG admission

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the last date of admission to under graduate courses in its affiliated colleges till August 20. The order will be applicable to all government, non-government and Sanskrit colleges.

Session on career in armed forces

An interactive session on ‘Career in Armed Forces’ was organised at the school under the aegis of the Alumni Connect, a career support initiative of the Old Sanawarian Society. Over 150 students from Class VIII to XII attended the session at the Barne Hall. The students interacted with Colonel Bhaskar Tomar, an officer of the Army and an old student of the school. In an hour-long conversation, Colonel Tomar informed the students about the qualities that one must inculcate to become a good officer.

ABVP celebrates Raksha Bandhan

The ABVP celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the personnel of the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) on Thursday. The ABVP said they celebrate this festival with the men in uniform so that they don’t miss their families.