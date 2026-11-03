Himachal Pradesh University honours 745 achievers, lays emphasis on research

As many as 745 students were honoured for their achievements in academics, cultural activities, sports and other fields at the annual prize distribution function of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today. Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh presented the awards to the meritorious students.

Professor Mahavir Singh was the chief guest, while Prof Mamta Mokta, Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, was the Guest of Honour. Prof BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, and Prof SL Kaushal, Controller of Examinations, attended the function as special guests.

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Congratulating the award-winning students, the Vice-Chancellor said students were the most important part of the university and encouraging merit and talent had always been its priority. He said the university did not overlook any form of merit or ability and recognised excellence in every field.

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Highlighting the importance of India’s traditional knowledge systems and rural heritage, he said, “The real knowledge of India resides in its villages.” He urged students to remain connected with their roots, traditions and indigenous knowledge systems. The Vice-Chancellor also encouraged students and research scholars to make the best use of the five new centres established by the university to promote research and academic activities. He said the university was making continuous efforts to secure research projects from national and international platforms.

Emphasising the need for a collaborative approach to research, he said interdisciplinary coordination and cooperation had become essential. Sharing his research experience, he said he was also undertaking collaborative research initiatives in Physics in association with other disciplines.

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Referring to the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said the technology was transforming every field and data formed its foundation. He urged students and research scholars to focus on data collection, systematic analysis and the effective use of data in research activities.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced that the university would hold its convocation in March 2027. Nobel Prize laureate Professor Takaaki Kajita of Japan would be invited as the chief guest.

Prof Mamta Mokta also congratulated the students on their hard work, dedication and achievements. She wished them a bright future and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and achieving greater milestones in life.