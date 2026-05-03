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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU hosts 3rd Himalayan Meet of Astronomers

HPU hosts 3rd Himalayan Meet of Astronomers

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:16 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University VC Mahavir Singh with students on the inaugural day of the Himalayan Meet of Astronomers.
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Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh inaugurated the third Himalayan Meet of Astronomers (HMA-III) at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, here today.

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He said the event aimed to promote collaboration and strengthen research in astronomy and astrophysics among PhD scholars, postdoctoral researchers and faculty members from colleges and universities.

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The event is being held at the Department of Physics, during which a valuable platform will be provided for young researchers to present their work, receive constructive feedback from experts, and develop professional networks to strengthen astronomical research across Himalayan region, particularly Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring regions (Punjab, Haryana).

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“Researchers from the Himalayan and neighbouring regions are actively contributing to diverse areas of astronomy and astrophysics. The meeting seeks to bring together motivated students, researchers, and faculty members working in, or intending to pursue, research in related fields, fostering interaction, exchange of ideas, and meaningful scientific collaborations,” said the VC.

He also encouraged young researchers to actively engage in collaborative research and appreciated the efforts of the organisers and the Department of Physics for successfully hosting this prestigious event. He also expressed gratitude to the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics for its collaboration with the Department of Physics.

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