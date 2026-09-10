HPU inks pact with incubated startup to boost innovation

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Taste & Heal LLP, Kufri, an incubated startup of the university’s Biotechnology Incubation Centre (BIC-HPU), to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship, research translation and the commercialisation of startup-driven products and services.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of HPU VC Prof Mahavir Singh.

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Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the partnership would provide students and researchers with opportunities to gain practical industry exposure and contribute to the development of innovative, market-oriented technologies.

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He said the university was committed to developing a strong innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and would actively support startups incubated at BIC-HPU.

“The University will promote the products and services developed by its incubated startups and explore opportunities to become their official institutional partners, wherever possible and permissible,” he added.

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Singh said such collaborations would help bridge the gap between academic research and industry while creating new opportunities for students, researchers, innovators and young entrepreneurs.

He also appreciated the efforts of BIC-HPU in nurturing innovative startups and contributing to the development of a vibrant startup ecosystem in the state.