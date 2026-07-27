HPU inks pact with OGS; to sponsor students for research exposure in Italy

In a landmark initiative aimed at expanding global academic opportunities for its students and strengthening international research collaboration, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, and Italy’s National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics (OGS) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research, academic exchange and technological cooperation in the field of disaster-risk reduction and Himalayan studies.

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The MoU was formally signed on behalf of the university by Jyoti Rana, Registrar, HPU and by Dr Silvia Ceramicola, Deputy Director, Section of Geophysics on behalf of OGS, Italy.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), HPU described the agreement as a landmark step in the University’s internationalisation efforts.

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“The collaboration will focus on joint research, academic exchange and capacity building in disaster-risk reduction, geohazards, geophysics, remote sensing, GIS and Himalayan resilience studies, besides promoting joint field investigations, specialised training programmes and collaborative national and international research projects” he said.

“One of the most significant outcomes of the MoU is the creation of international learning and research opportunities for students of the university. Under this collaboration, HPU will facilitate and sponsor short-term academic exposure visits for selected students and young researchers to OGS, Italy, enabling them to access its state-of-the-art laboratories, advanced scientific infrastructure and world-class research facilities” said the VC.

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He further announced that the University would soon sponsor one- to two-week academic exposure visits for HPU students and young researchers to the world-renowned OGS, Italy. “These visits would provide invaluable international exposure, strengthen research capabilities and equip students with practical experience in advanced scientific techniques and disaster-risk reduction practices” said Prof Singh.