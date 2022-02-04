Himachal Pradesh University library opened

The library at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 7 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday and holidays, informed Deputy Librarian (administration), HPU, here on Thursday. NSUI state vice-president Vinu Mehta welcomed the decision. He said the expulsion of three members of the NSUI, done for gheroing the Vice-Chancellor in support of their demand to keep the library open, should be immediately revoked.

‘Inform about scholarship plans’

The Director, Higher Education, has asked principals of all government degree colleges in the state to create awareness about the Central and state-sponsored scholarship schemes, such as Medha Protsahan Yojana and Gyandeep Yojana, being run for the benefit of needy meritorious students through the Career and Placement Cell of the colleges on regular basis.

Talking software sought

Ajai Srivastava, member of the State Advisory Board on Disability and Chairman of the Umang Foundation, has requested the Chief Secretary to provide talking software for the visually impaired candidates during typing test or give exemption to the candidates who clear the written test for Junior Office Assistant (JOA), conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

#himachal pradesh university