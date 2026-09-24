HPU makes prior approval mandatory for teachers seeking duty leave

Taking stern cognisance of instances of teachers proceeding on leave, tour or duty leave to attend conferences, seminars, orientation programmes and other events without obtaining prior approval from the university authorities, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has issued guidelines for such leave.

According to a circular issued by the university, all applications for duty leave should be routed through the Dean of Studies (DS). The applications must be submitted through the proper channel, along with the requisite documents and information, well in advance to enable timely examination and processing by the university.

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Teachers have been instructed to clearly specify the purpose, period, place of visit and nature of official duty for which duty leave is being sought. They must also submit relevant supporting documents, including an invitation letter, programme schedule, approval for paper presentation, nomination or order, or any other documentary evidence.

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The application must also carry the recommendation of the Head of Department, Chairperson, Director or Principal before being forwarded to the Establishment Branch.

“No teacher shall presume leave or duty leave to have been sanctioned unless the approval of the competent authority has been conveyed through a formal order. Applications not conforming to the provisions of Ordinances and rules of the University will summarily be rejected straightway, and no correspondence in this regard should be entertained,” the circular stated.

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The university authorities noted that some teachers had also been applying for duty leave during the peak academic session. “Such acts of the teachers directly affect the academic and administrative work of the departments as well as the University,” the circular stated.

Referring to Ordinance 36.24 (Duty Leave), the circular said the Vice-Chancellor or an officer authorised by him may, on the recommendation of the concerned Chairman of the Department and the DS, grant duty leave on full pay, ordinarily for up to one month in a year, subject to a maximum of three months within three years, for specified academic and official purposes.