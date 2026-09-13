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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU makes verification of educational document free

HPU makes verification of educational document free

University adopts UGC guidelines for verification of documents

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File
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The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will carry out verification of the genuineness of educational documents free of cost, after deciding to adopt the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in this regard.

The university has issued a notification regarding the decision, stating that Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), has approved the adoption of the UGC guidelines.

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The UGC, in a letter dated May 30, 2024, had requested institutions to verify the genuineness of educational certificates of newly recruited Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) free of cost whenever any ministry or department made a request for such verification.

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According to the UGC, verification of educational qualifications is a prerequisite for confirmation of officers appointed to government service.

The UGC had said there had been several instances in which educational institutions demanded fees for verification of educational certificates of newly recruited Assistant Section Officers (DRASOs) through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

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“It is necessary in the interest of the government to ensure the genuineness of the candidates, and hence, it should be the obligation of each educational institute, including private and deemed universities, to do this verification free of cost,” the UGC stated.

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