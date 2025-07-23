HPU marks 56 years of excellence with new research centres

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) celebrated its 56th Foundation Day on Tuesday with a special ceremony inaugurated by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said since its establishment in 1970, the university has made remarkable strides in the fields of education, research and social responsibility, contributing significantly to the intellectual and professional landscape of the state.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was scheduled to attend the celebrations but could not do so due to personal reasons. The minister noted that it is a matter of pride that HPU has produced students not just from Himachal Pradesh but from across the country, many of whom have gone on to serve as IAS and IPS officers, judges, doctors, scientists, teachers, journalists and political leaders. These alumni have brought laurels to the state at national and international levels, he added.

Commenting on the current educational landscape, Anirudh Singh expressed concern about the increasing commercialisation of education. He praised HPU for maintaining a commitment to quality and values, stating that the dedication of teachers, the hard work of students and the efficient functioning of the university administration have together carved out a unique identity for the institution.

Marking a new chapter in the university’s academic journey, the minister also inaugurated five new research centres. He said these centres would play a critical role in expanding academic knowledge while contributing to the social, environmental, cultural and technological development of the state.

He said the newly inaugurated Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology would focus on research in clean energy and environmental conservation, supporting the state government’s vision of a ‘Green Himachal’. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Physical Systems, he said, would prepare students for emerging challenges in data privacy, AI ethics and cybersecurity.

The Centre for Himachali Culture and Health would work towards the preservation and promotion of Himachal’s rich folk traditions, art forms and cultural heritage on a global platform. He said the Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience would conduct research related to natural disaster prediction, prevention and mitigation. The Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and Indian Mathematics would integrate India’s traditional mathematical knowledge with modern scientific innovation, carrying forward the legacy of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh, in his address, said the establishment of the five centres would enhance academic excellence and open new avenues for qualitative research. He noted that these centres would also help the university attract additional funding and would be fully integrated into the broader academic ecosystem of HPU. He expressed confidence that these efforts would take higher education to new dimensions and contribute to the all-round development of the institution.

On the occasion, Himachal Pradesh University also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to promote collaborative initiatives in green energy. The agreement is expected to boost innovation and research in sustainable technologies.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, 20 children under the Chief Minister’s Sukh Ashray Yojana were also felicitated. The group included 10 girls from Balika Ashram, Mashobra and 10 boys from Bal Ashram, Tutikandi, in recognition of their courage and aspirations.