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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU Music Department shines in inter-college youth festival

HPU Music Department shines in inter-college youth festival

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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HPU’s winning team with Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Students of the Department of Music at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) won prizes in nine of the 10 categories at the Inter-College Youth Festival Group II (Music), held at Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Memorial (NSCBM) Government College, Hamirpur. Around 40 colleges from across the state participated in the festival.

As many as 50 students from various university departments, including the Department of Music, participated in different competitions.

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The HPU students secured the first place in Folk Singing (Solo), second place in Western Singing (Solo), and third place in both Classical Singing and Western Group Singing. They also secured the third place in Western Instrumental (Solo), second place in Sitar Playing, third place in Tabla Playing, second place in Folk Orchestra, and third place in Group Song (Indian).

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Following this remarkable achievement, the students, accompanied by their teachers, met with Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Wednesday. The delegation included Dr RL Zinta, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Geeta Ram, Head of the Department of Music; Prof JR Sharma; Dr Mrityunjay Sharma; Dr Kirti Garg; and Dr Madan Jhalta.

Congratulating the winners and faculty members, the Vice-Chancellor said their achievement was a matter of pride for the university. He commended the students for their dedication and hard work and acknowledged the guidance provided by their teachers. He also encouraged them to continue performing with the same passion and enthusiasm, bringing laurels to the university.

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