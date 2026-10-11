HPU, Norway varsity ink pact to enhance collaborative research

To strengthen international academic cooperation, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet), Norway.

The MoU was signed during the visit of a high-level delegation from the university to Norway in the presence of Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), HPU; HE Gloria Gangte, Ambassador of India to Norway; Carl Christian Thodesen, vice-rector for social impact and cooperation at OsloMet; and Prof Arvind Keprate, professor, department of mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering and academic leader for green transition.

Advertisement

Speaking about the MoU, the VC said that it provided a framework for exploring several areas of academic cooperation, including joint research projects, collaborative publications, exchange of students and faculty members, joint supervision of research scholars, and the development of potential joint PhD programmes, subject to mutual agreement and applicable academic and regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

“The proposed PhD programmes will provide research scholars with opportunities for joint supervision, international research exposure, interdisciplinary learning and access to the academic expertise of both institutions. Further consultations between the universities will help determine the academic framework, research areas and modalities for implementing such programmes in accordance with the applicable regulations,” he said.

“The two universities will also explore opportunities for short-term research visits, researcher mobility, joint seminars, workshops, conferences and academic training programmes. The partnership will facilitate the sharing of research expertise, infrastructure and best practices, while enabling scholars to work together on emerging scientific, technological and societal challenges through interdisciplinary approaches,” he said.

Advertisement

“Given the growing importance of sustainability, clean energy, advanced materials, digital technologies and environmental research, the collaboration offers considerable scope for developing joint research initiatives in areas of common interest. Further discussions will help identify specific research themes, potential funding opportunities and suitable mechanisms for implementing collaborative projects,” said the VC.

He said that collaborations with reputed international universities provided faculty and students with valuable opportunities for exposure to global research practices, advanced technologies, new academic perspectives and interdisciplinary learning. He further said that this initiative was also expected to contribute to the university’s efforts to strengthen its research ecosystem, improve international visibility and promote innovation-driven education.