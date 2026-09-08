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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU plans to lease its Noida building to DRDO for training, research purposes

HPU plans to lease its Noida building to DRDO for training, research purposes

HPU VC says an agreement had been reached between the two institutions regarding future academic cooperation, joint research, capacity building

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:19 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File photo
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to lease its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDEO) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for mutual cooperation and various activities related to the utilisation and implementation of the building for teaching, training and research purposes.

The possibility of leasing the CDEO to the organisation was discussed during a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday.

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HPU Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh chaired the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Sudhir Chandna, Director, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), representing the DRDO.

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Speaking about the meeting, the VC said that an agreement had been reached between the two institutions regarding future academic cooperation, joint research, capacity building and the optimum utilisation of resources.

“The possibilities of developing the Learning Centre building of HPU located in Noida as a major academic and research hub were also discussed. This meeting will open a new door of collaboration for HPU with a prestigious national-level defence research organisation and will further strengthen the national presence of the University,” he said.

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