HPU, Punjab sports varsity sign pact to strengthen academic ties

In a significant development, the Department of Physical Education at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, will collaborate with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (MBS) Punjab Sports University, Patiala, to promote academic and research collaboration. The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership.

The MoU was signed on Monday, the inaugural day of a six-day National Workshop on Research Methodology and Statistics. The workshop aims to strengthen research skills and promote academic exchange among faculty members and research scholars.

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The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of MBS Punjab Sports University, as the chief guest. HPU Registrar Jyoti Rana was the guest of honour, while Dr Neelam Sharma, Dean Academics at MBS Punjab Sports University, attended as a distinguished guest.

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Dr Manohar Lal delivered the welcome address and introduced the participants to the theme of the workshop.

Prof DD Sharma, the keynote speaker, explained key concepts through practical insights and everyday examples during the first technical session. The second technical session was conducted by Prof Harish Kumar Thakur, who shared insights into social science research, research approaches and the relevance of Indian philosophy to research.

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Prof Hari Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Education, concluded the sessions with a vote of thanks.