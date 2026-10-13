DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU, Punjab sports varsity sign pact to strengthen academic ties

HPU, Punjab sports varsity sign pact to strengthen academic ties

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HPU signs MoU with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, on Monday.
Advertisement

In a significant development, the Department of Physical Education at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, will collaborate with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (MBS) Punjab Sports University, Patiala, to promote academic and research collaboration. The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership.

The MoU was signed on Monday, the inaugural day of a six-day National Workshop on Research Methodology and Statistics. The workshop aims to strengthen research skills and promote academic exchange among faculty members and research scholars.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of MBS Punjab Sports University, as the chief guest. HPU Registrar Jyoti Rana was the guest of honour, while Dr Neelam Sharma, Dean Academics at MBS Punjab Sports University, attended as a distinguished guest.

Advertisement

Dr Manohar Lal delivered the welcome address and introduced the participants to the theme of the workshop.

Prof DD Sharma, the keynote speaker, explained key concepts through practical insights and everyday examples during the first technical session. The second technical session was conducted by Prof Harish Kumar Thakur, who shared insights into social science research, research approaches and the relevance of Indian philosophy to research.

Advertisement

Prof Hari Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Education, concluded the sessions with a vote of thanks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts