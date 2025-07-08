HPU reconstitutes plaint panel to tackle sexual harassment

Taking a step towards ensuring a safer work and study environment, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has reconstituted its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to address and redress sexual harassment complaints. The committee has been formed under Section 4 of the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015. The newly formed panel will function for a term of three years.

According to the official notification, HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh has appointed Prof Runa Mehta Thakur from the Department of Laws as the presiding officer. Two other faculty members include Dr Anjana Thakur from the Department of Sociology at ICDEOL and Dr Sanjeeta Thakur from the Department of Laws, UILS.

The non-teaching representatives on the committee include Dr Neerja Sharma, Ayurvedic Medical Officer, and Sunita Sehgal, Deputy Registrar, Registration, Migration and Eligibility Section of the HPU.

In addition, the Executive Authority of the university has nominated Dr Maninder Kaur from the Himalayan Research Group, Chotta Shimla, as a member. This appointment fulfills the UGC requirement of including a member from a non-governmental organization or someone familiar with issues related to sexual harassment.

As per UGC guidelines, the committee will also include three student members representing undergraduate, postgraduate, and research scholars. These students will be elected through a transparent and democratic process.

The reconstitution of the ICC reflects the university’s commitment to providing a fair and effective mechanism for dealing with complaints of sexual harassment involving both students and staff members.