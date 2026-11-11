HPU research scholar wins Best Oral Presentation Award at national conference

Amit Kumar, a PhD research scholar in the Department of Biotechnology at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has won the Best Oral Presentation Award at a national conference held at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.

The conference, held recently, focused on the theme ‘Recent Innovations in Circular Economy for Waste Valorisation and Environmental Sustainability’. Kumar received the award for presenting his research paper titled ‘Response Surface Methodology-Based Optimisation of Bacterial Polyhydroxybutyrate’.

Speaking about his achievement, Kumar said his research focused on optimising the bacterial production of polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), a biodegradable biopolymer, using Response Surface Methodology (RSM).

“PHB has significant potential as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics. The research aims to contribute towards sustainable biopolymer production, plastic pollution mitigation and the development of a circular bioeconomy,” he said.

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Congratulating Kumar on his achievement, HPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh said the award recognised the scientific relevance, research quality and presentation of the scholar’s work at a national-level academic conference.