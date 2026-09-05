HPU rolls back fee hike, notifies new structure

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Thursday revised the fee structure of various courses for the academic year 2026-27 for new students. The Dean of Studies, HPU, issued a notification in this regard. As per the notification, the decision was taken following the approval of Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, who had earlier assured the students of rolling back the recent fee hike by the university. The revised fee structure covers various programmes such as PhD, entrance test and merit-based courses, HPUBS and UCBS, UIT, UILS at Ava-Lodge campus, university auditorium user charges, HPUDES on The Mall, online application processing fee and non-subsidised courses.

The Vice-Chancellor directed all department and authorities concerned to take necessary action and implement the revised fee structure accordingly. However, the university clarified that this amendment to the fee structure would be subject to the approval of the Finance Committee. The university advised the students that they could either submit their claims to get refunds to the Finance Officer or the university would adjust the already paid fees in the next semester or academic session.

Advertisement

The university had hiked various fees by up to 25 per cent, leading to outrage among students’ organisations, including the SFI, ABVP and the National Students Union of India (NSUI), which urged the university to immediately roll back the fee hike by keeping students’ interests in mind. The student organisations had been organising protests to press for the withdrawal of the fee hike, which the university accepted.