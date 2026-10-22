HPU scholar Ekta wins award at Chennai conference

Ekta Arya, a PhD scholar in the Department of Biotechnology at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has won the Best Research Paper Presentation Award at the International Conference on Emerging Innovations in Medicine, Public Health and Life Sciences towards One Health (ICEMPLS–2026). The conference was held at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 15 and 16 .

More than 350 research papers covering diverse areas of medicine, public health and life sciences were presented at the conference by participating scientists and researchers.

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Congratulating Arya and her research supervisor, Prof Duni Chand, Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said her achievement reflected the quality and scientific significance of the research being conducted in the university’s Department of Biotechnology.

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He said the university fraternity took pride in her accomplishment, which brought recognition to the institution at the national and international levels and served as an inspiration to young researchers.

Prof Singh added that Arya had also published an Indian patent for developing a process to synthesise the anti-tuberculosis drug Rifamycin S using the enzyme rifamycin oxidase. He described it as another significant milestone in her research career.