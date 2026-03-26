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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU scholars, faculty members trained in integrating gender-based perspective into education, research

HPU scholars, faculty members trained in integrating gender-based perspective into education, research

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:22 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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A workshop on integrating gender into curriculum at Himachal Pradesh University on Wednesday.
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About 130 research scholars and young faculty members of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, were trained in integrating a gender-based perspective into education and research during a one-day workshop organised by the university’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Development on the theme integrating gender into curriculum and research. The workshop was organised with the financial support under PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan).

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Prof Joginder S Dhiman, Dean, planning and teachers matters, served as the chief guest on the occasion and said integrating gender equality into education and research was the need of the hour, as it could lead to inclusive and balanced societal development.

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The guest of honour, Prof Pardeep Kumar (Director, Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE), said gender inclusion was an important aspect of the National Education Policy (NEP) and must be effectively incorporated into academic curricula.

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Prof Aparna Negi, Director of the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, said gender equality was not merely a concept but a foundation for holistic societal development. She encouraged the participants to prioritise a gender perspective in their studies and research so that gender empowerment and gender justice could be established in society.

As resource persons, Prof Meenakshi F Paul and Prof KK Sharma shared their insights with the participants. They explained the importance of appropriate language usage and its role in promoting gender sensitivity.

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The workshop concluded with active participation and positive feedback from the attendees.

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