HPU scientist to present research at conference in UK

In a significant achievement, Dr Sveta Thakur, an assistant professor of botany at the Department of Biosciences, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has been awarded with the International Travel Support (ITS) by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), for presenting her research at the MnP26 Microplastics Conference at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 6 to 10.

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Dr Thakur’s research abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the conference. Speaking about her research, she said that her work, titled “Microbial Mitigation of Polystyrene Microplastic Ecotoxicity in Wheat: Linking Soil Exposure, Food-Chain Transfer, and One Health,” focuses on developing sustainable biological approaches to reduce the harmful impacts of microplastics in agricultural systems.

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“The research addresses an emerging global concern regarding the movement of microplastics through the soil-plant-food continuum and its implications for environmental sustainability, food security, and human health,” she said.

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The MnP26 Conference is an internationally recognised scientific forum dedicated to microplastics research and brings together leading scientists, eco-toxicologists, environmental researchers, and policymakers working on the environmental and health implications of plastic pollution. The conference follows a One Health framework, integrating environmental, agricultural, and human health perspectives.

Congratulating the Professor on her achievement, Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, said Dr Thakur’s participation will provide an opportunity to showcase research conducted at the HPU before an international scientific audience and to engage with global experts working on sustainable solutions to plastic pollution. “The research is particularly relevant to the Himalayan region, where understanding the impact of emerging contaminants on fragile agro-ecosystems is becoming increasingly important,” he said.