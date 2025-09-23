DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU secures Rs 10.23 crore grant in collaboration with IIT-Ropar

HPU secures Rs 10.23 crore grant in collaboration with IIT-Ropar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The VC explained that under the PAIR programme, funding of up to Rs 100 crore will be allocated to participating institutions in a 30:70 ratio between hub and spokes.
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 10.23 crore under the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the university has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, for this initiative. IIT-Ropar is serving as the hub institution while the HPU and other partner institutions are functioning as spokes. The joint proposal, titled “Dynamic Research Ecosystem for Advanced Materials (DREAMS)”, was submitted to ANRF in December 2024 under the thematic area of Advanced Materials.

Prof Singh explained that under the PAIR programme, funding of up to Rs 100 crore will be allocated to participating institutions in a 30:70 ratio between hub and spokes. The programme has been specifically designed to strengthen research capacity in institutions where research is still at a nascent stage but holds significant potential. By pairing such institutions with well-established research leaders, PAIR aims to accelerate growth in a structured mentorship mode.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the model, Prof Singh said the hub-and-spoke framework works on a “pull-and-push” approach. “While the hub pulls together the skills and potential of the spokes to drive research activities, it also pushes back scientific excellence and resources to enable their rapid progress. This not only bridges the institutional gap but also serves as a catalyst for transformative research,” he added.

Calling the grant a “paradigm shift” for HPU, the Vice-Chancellor said it would help strengthen the university’s research ecosystem, thereby improving its rankings and accreditation. He congratulated the project team for securing the milestone funding and termed it a turning point in HPU’s journey toward research excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts