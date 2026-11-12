HPU seeks disclosure of sponsored research projects, fund utilisation

To ensure enhanced transparency, accountability and public disclosure mechanism in academic and institutional research, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has directed all its departments and affiliated colleges to ensure time-bound proactive disclosure of information relating to sponsored minor and major research projects and studies, including the details of project staff engaged, and the utilisation of grants and funds under Section 4 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The university has issued an official circular, according to which, all departments and affiliated colleges have been directed to provide information about all ongoing and upcoming research projects, sponsored studies, consultancy assignments and externally-funded programmes or schemes supported by national and state-level funding agencies, including but not limited to the UGC, RUSA, MERU, DST, CSIR, ICSSR, ICMR and Samagra Shiksha.

As per the circular, all departments and institutes concerned are required to ensure strict compliance with the transparency guidelines regarding externally-funded initiatives to promote institutional accountability and unrestricted public access to information.

The university has also directed all Heads of Departments and the Directors of institutes to compile comprehensive data regarding their respective funded projects. The departments have been instructed to provide proactive disclosure standards, complete details relating to these projects and research studies, including project titles, funding agencies, allocated and disbursed grants, core objectives, timelines, detailed information on project staff engaged, and transparent accounts of the utilisation of grants.

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They have also been instructed to upload the details on the official website of the university for public view and scrutiny. Furthermore, the university has also instructed its Chairpersons and Directors to ensure that the requisite information is fully updated on the official portal within 30 days of the issuance of the circular.