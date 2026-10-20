HPU seeks stronger research culture in physical education

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Sunday stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration between physical education, life sciences, social sciences and other disciplines to expand research opportunities and strengthen the academic contribution of physical education.

He was delivering the valedictory address as chief guest on the concluding day of a six-day National Workshop on Research Methodology and Statistics organised by the university’s Department of Physical Education.

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“The successful conclusion of the workshop marks a significant step towards promoting research excellence, strengthening methodological skills and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration in physical education,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

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He also congratulated the department on successfully organising the workshop and providing the participants with valuable hands-on experience in research methodology and statistical applications.