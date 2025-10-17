DT
HPU startup shines with national award

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh University. File
Taste & Heal, a startup incubated by Biotechnology Incubation Centre-Himachal Pradesh University (BIC-HPU), was awarded the ICAR–National Progressive Farmer Award for developing mushroom-based innovative products. The award was conferred during the National Mushroom Mela, 2025, at the Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMRC) in Solan.

The award recognises the startup’s pioneering work in developing a range of nutrient-rich, value-added mushroom-based food products, contributing to sustainable health and rural entrepreneurship.

Mohit Sharma, founder, Taste & Heal, said: “The startup focuses on promoting functional foods that combine taste with therapeutic value, leveraging locally cultivated exotic mushrooms to create innovative and health-oriented products. The recognition by the ICAR underscores the impact of HPU’s BIC in nurturing biotechnology-driven startups and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission through innovation-led rural enterprise development.”

“The success of Taste & Heal reflects the entrepreneurial potential of Himachal’s youth and strengthens the vision of building a bio-entrepreneurial ecosystem for the sustainable utilisation of Himalayan bio-resources,” he said.

Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, congratulated Sharma for his exceptional achievement in bringing laurels to the BIC and the university. Dr Ravi Kant Bhatia, incharge, BIC-HPU, also congratulated Mohit and reiterated that the BIC-HPU would continue to nurture and empower young entrepreneurs, who were contributing meaningfully to the biotechnology and agri-innovation sectors.

