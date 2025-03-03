HPU students clinch first prize at National Botanical Fest in Gujarat

Students from the Department of Biosciences at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have clinched the first prize in the ‘Jungle Ka Khajana’ competition at the National Botanical Fest held at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat. The fest, which took place from January 19-23, attracted participants from across the country, and saw a team of one faculty member and six students from HPU take part. In addition to the first prize, the Department of Biosciences also secured the second runner-up position in all activities.

The ‘Jungle Ka Khajana’ competition focused on the theme “Plant for Nakshatra,” exploring the significance of Nakshatra (celestial constellations) and their associated plants in Indian tradition. The event highlighted the importance of these plants in sustainability, ayurveda and spirituality. Participants from over 25 states across the country joined the fest, which was touted as a grand celebration of flora, creativity, and sustainability.

The event, organised by the Valley of Society, SOUADTGA, Ekta Nagar, and the Department of Botany, offered a wide array of activities for participants. One of the standout events was the tent making with plants, where participants constructed eco-friendly shelters using bamboo, leaves and vines, showcasing sustainable architecture and nature-inspired designs. Another activity, the plant identification challenge, tested participants’ botanical knowledge as they identified different plant species based on leaves, flowers and morphological characteristics, promoting awareness of plant biodiversity.