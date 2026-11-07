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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU students learn about emerging cyber threats

HPU students learn about emerging cyber threats

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Madhu Sharma from the State CID Cyber Crime Unit, Himachal Pradesh Police, delivers an awareness lecture on cybercrime, digital safety and emerging cyber threats to M.Sc. Forensic Science students and research scholars at Himachal Pradesh University.
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Students and research scholars of the Department of Forensic Science, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), attended an awareness lecture on cybercrime, digital safety and emerging cyber threats to understand the growing importance of cyber awareness in forensic science.

Madhu Sharma of the State CID Cyber Crime Unit, Himachal Pradesh Police, conducted the session. She sensitised the participants to the rising incidents of cybercrime and the importance of responsible digital practices.

During the interactive session, Madhu discussed various cyber threats, including cyberbullying, cyber grooming, sextortion, email fraud, phishing, fake websites, mobile application-based scams, ATM frauds and online gaming, gambling and betting-related frauds. She explained how cybercriminals exploit human emotions through psychological manipulation, deception and social engineering to target unsuspecting people.

She also highlighted ways to identify deepfake content and fake social media profiles, manage Facebook account privacy settings and report suspicious online activities. The session covered measures to prevent cyberbullying, secure smartphones, protect personal information and avoid email and mobile-based financial frauds.

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The participants were introduced to tools for URL and link analysis, mobile phone security codes and the TAFCOP portal, which helps individuals check mobile phone connections issued in their names.

Madhu informed the participants about the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which facilitate the reporting of cybercrime, particularly financial frauds.

She also discussed real-life cybercrime cases to familiarise the students with the modus operandi of fraudsters and the preventive measures needed to tackle such threats.

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