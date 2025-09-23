HPU students promote hygiene awareness among migrants

Students of Social Work from the Department of Sociology and Social Work, Himachal Pradesh University, conducted a community outreach and personal hygiene awareness campaign in Boileauganj, Shimla, focusing on the migrant broom-making worker community.

Advertisement

The students educated residents on essential health and hygiene practices, including proper handwashing, personal cleanliness and disease prevention. They also distributed soap, handwash and other hygiene materials to support the campaign.

A special emphasis was placed on menstrual hygiene awareness, with informative sessions highlighting safe practices and the use of sanitary products. The initiative, part of the department’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, was well-received by the community.

Advertisement

Prof Shashi Kant Sharma, Chairman of the Department, stressed the importance of spreading awareness about basic hygiene practices, particularly among slum-dwelling populations with limited access to sanitation resources.