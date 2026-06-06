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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HPU to collaborate with DRDO for disaster risk reduction in Himalayas

HPU to collaborate with DRDO for disaster risk reduction in Himalayas

The discussions focused on prospective collaboration in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (DRRR), particularly on the installation of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), hazard monitoring systems, and scientific studies supporting the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for critical strategic installations and infrastructure in the State of Himachal Pradesh

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:40 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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In a significant step towards strengthening scientific research and technological collaboration in the Himalayan region, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, explored strategic collaboration with Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), DRDO, for disaster risk reduction, geospatial technologies, climate resilience, critical infrastructure protection, and strategic Himalayan research.

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The collaboration was discussed by Dr. P.K. Satyawali, Director, DGRE, DRDO, who visited the university today and held detailed deliberations with Prof. Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU. Prof. Nainjeet Singh Negi, Director, Research and Development Cell, HPU; Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Deputy Director, Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (HIM-DR³); and Dr. Simranjit Singh, Scientist ‘G’, DGRE–DRDO, Chandigarh, were also present in the meeting.

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The discussions focused on prospective collaboration in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (DRRR), particularly on the installation of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), hazard monitoring systems, and scientific studies supporting the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for critical strategic installations and infrastructure in the State of Himachal Pradesh.

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During the meeting, Dr. Mahesh Sharma briefed the DGRE delegation about the hydrodynamic modelling framework developed by HIM-DR³, which is being utilized for scientific assessment of flash-flood behaviour, risk-informed planning, and resilience-building in vulnerable Himalayan regions. Appreciating the initiative, Dr. P.K. Satyawali invited the HPU team to make a detailed technical presentation before DGRE scientists to explore future avenues of collaborative research and technology development.

Prof. Singh also highlighted the University’s growing focus on research, innovation, and societal impact through the establishment of five multidisciplinary research centres.

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He said that these centres have been envisioned as hubs of excellence for interdisciplinary research, innovation, capacity building, and national development.

“The visit marks an important milestone towards strengthening academia–defence research partnerships and leveraging scientific expertise for enhancing resilience, sustainability, and strategic preparedness in the Himalayan region,” he said.

“Both institutions expressed keen interest in developing long-term cooperation in areas of mutual interest. It was also decided that a joint project proposal will be prepared and submitted in the near future to facilitate collaborative research and technological advancement between DGRE–DRDO and the university,” said the VC.

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