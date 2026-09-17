HPU to introduce green energy and disaster management subjects in schools and colleges

Aiming to train students at the grassroots level, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to introduce subjects such as green energy and disaster management at the school and college level.

Vice-chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the university will make efforts to introduce these subjects. He said the university, under the guidance of Governor and Chancellor Kavinder Gupta, has started a year-long series of multi-dimensional programmes.

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“It is the need of the hour to adopt a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” the vice-chancellor said.

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Prof Singh laid emphasis on quality of research and transparency and accountability in funded projects. He said the newly established Centres of Excellence will organise workshops, seminars and training programmes throughout the year.

In his message to the university on the occasion, the Governor said that a Seva Abhiyan is being run across the country on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“In line with the same, we should also take a pledge so that we can contribute in some way or the other in building a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Reiterating the core mantra of Seva, Sahbhagita and Sankalp, the Chancellor extended best wishes to the university for the activities being carried out through all newly established centres — Centre for Green Energy & Nano Technology, Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Indian Mathematics, Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction & Resilience, Centre for Artificial Intelligence on Cyber Physical Systems, Centre for Pahari Culture and Heritage.

He expressed hope that these centres will not only promote academic excellence but will also play an important role in society and nation building.

Dean of Studies Prof B.K. Shivram said the main goal of the university is to make education student-centric from teacher-centric.

He said NEP provides full opportunity to students to get quality teaching inside the classroom and practical knowledge outside the classroom, and HPU will play its active role in building Viksit Bharat.