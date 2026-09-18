HPU to introduce green energy, disaster management subjects at colleges & schools

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to introduce important subjects such as green energy and disaster management at the school and college levels. Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, said that they would now make efforts to introduce these subjects. He added that the university, under the guidance of Governor Kavinder Gupta, had started a year-long series of multi-dimensional programmes. “It is the need of the hour to adopt a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” he asserted.

Prof Mahavir Singh laid special emphasis on the quality of research and transparency and accountability in funded projects. He said that the newly established centres of excellence would organise workshops, seminars and training programmes throughout the year.

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Meanwhile, the Governor, in a message to the university, said that on the occasion of the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Seva Abhiyan was being run across the country. “In line with the same, we should also take a pledge so that we can contribute in some way or the other to building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

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Prof BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, HPU, said that the main goal of the university was to make education student-centric from teacher-centric. He added that the National Education Policy (NEP) provided full opportunity to students to get quality teaching in classrooms and practical knowledge outside the classrooms and the HPU would play an active role in building Viksit Bharat.