HPU to switch to semester system for all UG courses from 2026-27 under NEP

Taking steps towards adopting the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has decided to adopt a semester system for all undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges in the state from the academic session 2026-27. Until now, undergraduate courses in the colleges were conducted under an annual system, but with the introduction of NEP, the annual system will be replaced by the semester system.

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A notification in this regard has been issued by Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, HPU, in which he has directed all principals of degree colleges to take further action for its implementation in their respective colleges.

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The step came after another notification issued by the state government on April 1, in which the government announced the adoption of the semester system at the undergraduate level in all colleges of the state from the next academic session, following which the university gave its nod to adopt the semester system.

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As part of NEP, the university will offer multiple entry and exit options, a stream-based degree structure, integration of skill development, blending of curricular and co-curricular activities, course flexibility and subject choices. Emphasis will also be laid on research and innovation, a holistic education approach, and the option to earn up to 40 per cent of credits through SWAYAM and other recognised online platforms.

Speaking about the implementation of NEP, the VC said the university had decided to adopt NEP a few years ago and efforts were being made for its effective implementation. He said the university had also recently framed a curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes to align with NEP, the draft of which has been made available to the public on the official website of the university.

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At present, there are 137 government and private colleges across the state affiliated to the university. While about 108 colleges will continue to offer a three-year programme, the remaining 29 colleges in the state will offer a four-year undergraduate programme from the next academic year.