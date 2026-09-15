HPU VC calls on varsities to work for collaborations, knowledge sharing

Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), has called on other universities to move beyond institutional boundaries to create a strong culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing. He addressed the participants of a Consortium-Wide Research Congress held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar in Punjab, under the ANRF-Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (ANRF-PAIR) initiative.

The meeting brought together the hub institution, IIT-Ropar, and all seven Spoke institutions of the DREAMS Consortium (HPU, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University of Rajasthan, Kurukshetra University, Panjab University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University) along with officials of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

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Prof Mahavir Singh said that the need of the hour was to open our boundaries and work and collaborate with each other. He added that collaboration among institutions was also an important mandate of the ANRF-PAIR initiative.

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He said that the benefits and objectives of the ANRF-PAIR programme should not remain confined to universities and research laboratories but should reach rural areas and extend to colleges and schools. He added that there was need to create a broader ecosystem for scientific awareness, research capacity building and innovation to ensure that the mandate of the programme translates into meaningful societal impact.

Ramesh Thakur, Principal Investigator from the HPU, delivered a brief presentation highlighting the progress made by his university during the first year of the project. He outlined the major activities undertaken, achievements made and progress achieved under the ANRF-PAIR programme. He also presented the proposed action plan, priorities, targets and activities for the forthcoming year, with emphasis on strengthening research capacity, developing collaborative research initiatives, promoting inter-institutional interactions and achieving tangible research outcomes.

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Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, emphasised the importance of undertaking joint and collaborative research activities among the participating institutions. He said that there was need to increase joint research publications, collaborative projects and other academic activities involving faculty members and researchers from different institutions.