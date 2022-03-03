HPU VC: Hotel management degree awarded before Mar 2019 valid

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 2

The three-year bachelor’s degree in hotel management and catering technology obtained before March 2019 will be considered valid for recruitment and promotion, as per the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) notification dated March 1, 2019, said Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Sikendar Kumar here today. However, the degrees obtained after March 2019 would be of four years’ duration, he added.

He said that as per the AICTE notification, candidates having a three years’ bachelor degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology along with other qualifications and experience were eligible for recruitment and promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme, provided that they had confirmed admission to the three years’ bachelor’s programme before March 2019.

A large number of students were left in lurch after the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC) last month questioned the validity of the three-year degrees granted by colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The Chairman of HPPERC, Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd), has said that as per the UGC notification (F.5-1/2013 (CPP)- II), dated July 5, 2014, bachelors in hotel management is a four years’ course but the HPU has allowed a three years’ course and the validity of the degrees of the students could be at stake.

The HPU had started a three-year bachelor’s degree course in hotel management in 2011 but suspended it in 2013. Later, the University Grants Commission decided to make hotel management a four-year degree course. However, the AICTE recognised the three years’ degrees obtained before March 2019.

